Mahindra to increase price of ‘Marazzo’ from January

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday announced that from January 1, 2019, it will increase the price of its multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) “Marazzo” by Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

“As mentioned at the launch, the price of Marazzo was an introductory one. Effective January 1st 2019, we will be taking a price hike on the Marazzo, after a reasonable period of 4 months from its launch,” said Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Marazzo has been co-designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and Italian design house Pininfarina. It has been engineered in collaboration with the Mahindra North America Technical Centre and the Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai.

–IANS

