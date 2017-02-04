Mahira Khan is sweet: Sunny Leone (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who has performed on the song “Laila main Laila” from “Raees”, says Pakistani actress Mahira Khan — who features as Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest in the movie — is a sweet person.

Mahira has made her Bollywood debut with the film. She was not able to attend the promotional activities of the film due to a ban imposed on Pakistani artistes by certain Hindu outfits in India.

Talking about Sunny in a video conference from Pakistan on Friday, Mahira told Indian media: “I love Sunny Leone’s ‘Baby doll’. I have actually met her at an airport. We hung out and spoke to each other. She is lovely and beautiful. I don’t think she would ever look this amazing as she looks in the song ‘Laila main Laila’.”

In response to this, Sunny tweeted: “Yes, I remember meeting her at the airport. She is so sweet and I’m so happy for her.”

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role.

Love is the secret of my beauty: Bipasha

Actress Bipasha Basu feels the secret of her beauty is the abundance of love in her life.

At a party hosted by Splash here, the actress was present with husband Karan Singh Grover, and said: “Love is the secret of my beauty.”

She also took to the ramp for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Having started her career as a model, Bipasha recalled her initial days in the industry.

She said: “I enjoy walking the ramp. I’ve been associated with Lakme Fashion Week from a very long time as a model. Since then, there has been a huge growth in the fashion industry.”

Asked about her upcoming projects, the 38-year-old actress said: “I am aware that my fans are waiting for me. Right now, I am enjoying my life after marriage. Soon we will both be back to work. I am going to announce my projects in a few days.

“I have read a lot of scripts right now. But it seems that my next project will be a comedy flick.”

What about sharing screen space with Karan?

“If something interesting comes up then we will definitely do it. As of now, we haven’t been offered anything that matches with the quality of films we are looking forward to do,” she said.

Bipasha’s last film “Alone” was with Karan.

Kalki’s surname woes

Actress Kalki Koechlin hardly finds people who pronounce her name right.

On the season finale of “Vh1 Inside Access”, to be aired on Sunday, when the host pronounced Kalki’s surname right, the actress was happy. And she even gave cheat codes to pronounce her name right.

“Cake laa meri liye. Aaj ki nahi Kal-li Cake-laa (Koechlin) mere liye,” she said, giving out that her surname is as “simple as Cake-Laa”, read a statement.

Further, when the host asked what was the worst way someone pronounced her surname, she said, “Cocklaan”.

