Maid found dead at foreigner couple’s house in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 14 (IANS) A domestic help at Romanian couple’s house here was found hanging in her quarter, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kami, a 40-year-old hailing from Nepal.

Police said that Kami was employed at the Romanians’ house in the upscale Aralias apartment on the Golf Course road in sector 42.

The body was found by the couple’s driver.

“Kami was depressed for some time regarding a disease of her 20 year-old son living in Nepal. Mobile call details showed that she last spoke to her husband living in Nepal,” investigation officer Rambir Singh told IANS.

The economical condition of her family was very poor after the earthquake hit Nepal a few years back, police said.

No suicide note was found.

–IANS

pradeep/vd