Maintain hygiene at Fair Price Shops: Delhi Food Minister

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Delhi Food and Civil Supplies minister Imran Hussain on Thursday directed all ration dealers to maintain hygiene at Fair Price Shops due to coronavirus.

Hussain reviewed the preparedness of Food and Civil Supplies Department. The minister took stock of availability of face masks, surgical masks, hand sanitisers, other essential items and medicines for control and prevention of COVID -19 in various Food and Civil Supplies Offices and at over 2,000 Fair Price Shops located across Delhi, the ministry said.

The minister directed the Commissioner (F&CS) to ensure availability of masks and hand sanitisers in various offices of the department.

He also directed that FPS dealers should wear masks and use hand sanitisers while distributing ration to beneficiaries.

Hussain also directed the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Association to request all ration dealers to maintain hygiene at FPS premises.

“The association requested for financial aid in this regard. The minister directed Commissioner (F&CS) to extend necessary support to the FPS dealers in fight against the global pandemic threat posed by coronavirus. The office bearers of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Association assured the Minister that it is the social and collective responsibility of all including FPS dealers to take all necessary precautions for preventing the spread of coronavirus,” the ministry said.

The minister also appealed to the citizens of Delhi to follow the instructions issued by the Delhi government from time to time so that people can be protected from the COVID-19 virus.

