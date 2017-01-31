Maisie Williams annoyed by ‘Game of Thrones’ leaks

London, Feb 1 (IANS) “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams says people who have leaked the hit series online, are “childish and annoying”.

During an interview to Radio Times, Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the hit fantasy series, also admitted that it “really upsets her” when the programmes are spoiled before official release, reports express.co.uk.

“It really, really upsets me, because, there’s only a certain group of people who would look at that anyway, compared to the audience that watches the show,” Williams said.

The 19-year-old added: “It hurts. It’s just like, oh we wanted to tell this story, and yeah, lots of people don’t want to read it, and don’t want to look at it. But then it’s even more annoying when you know (the leaks) might be from someone on the inside, and it’s just like… You’re trying to make something really cool, that is really cool, and people really like, and it’s like ‘Stop ruining it’.

“It’s such a childish, annoying thing to do. And yeah, it’s sad. It really annoys me.”

The actress is currently busy shooting the seventh season of the series. It will be back in India on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD later this year.

