Majerhat bridge collapse report on Friday: Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 13 (IANS) The preliminarily report on the Majherhat bridge collapse will be submitted on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday, promising strong action against persons held responsible for the cave-in.

“The preliminary report will be submitted on Friday, as the final report that will have all the details will take some more time,” Banerjee told the media at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Banerjee said the reports would try to address some technical issues.

She had formed the probe panel chaired by Chief Secretary Malay De after a portion of the 40-year old bridge gave way on September 4, crushing three people to death and leaving 24 others injured.

