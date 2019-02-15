Major killed in IED blast near LoC, soldier injured in firing

Jammu, Feb 16 (IANS) An Indian army officer was killed in an IED blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday while a soldier was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in the same area.

A major was killed in Nowshera sector of Rajouri in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion, Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Col Devender Anand said. The officer’s name was not revealed yet.

The blast occurred at Lam Jhanger area, around 1.5 km from the LoC, officials said, adding that the IED could have been planted by militants.

The soldier was injured in the ceasefire violation at Baba Khodi area of the same sector. Indian forces retaliated and an exchange of fire was continuing in the area.

–IANS

sq/vd