Major, militant killed, three soldiers injured in J&K gunfight (3rd Lead)

Srinagar, June 17 (IANS) An Indian army major and a militant were killed and three soldiers including another major injured in a gunfight between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Earlier, police sources had said two militants had been killed in the gunfight in Bidoora village of Anantnag and their bodies recovered, but now said that that only one militant’s body was recovered from the site.

“An army officer was killed and three other soldiers including an officer were injured in the gunfight that ended Monday evening.

“The injured army soldiers have been shifted to army’s base hospital in Srinagar city,” a police officer said.

Police sources said a major, critically injured during the firing exchange between holed-up militants and security forces in Bidoora village, died while being taken to hospital.

“The army officer, critically injured during fresh firing exchanges at the gunfight site, succumbed while on way to the hospital,” a source said.

The gunfight broke out as personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of state police surrounded the Bidoora village in Achabal area following information about the presence of militants there.

The body of the slain militant has been recovered and his identity is being ascertained, a police officer added.

–IANS

sq/vd