Major reshuffle of police officers in UP

Lucknow, March 17 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government late on Saturday effected a major rejig of the police administration, posting 22 new district police chiefs as well transferring an Inspector General of Police and three Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIG).

The reshuffle comes barely 24 hours after a major shake-up of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

Prominent among those who have been transferred include Gorakhpur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj, who has been replaced by Shalabh Mathur.

Gorakhpur is the home town of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who suffered a major setback earlier this week when his party lost the parliamentary bypolls. District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela was transferred earlier in the day and now the SSP has also been shifted out.

Luv Kumar, the DIG of Noida, has been made DIG, Prison Administration, DIG, Budaun Chandra Prakash has been named the new DIG of Police Training School (PTS) in Unnao while Pritender Singh, the DIG of Moradabad, has also been named DIG, Prison Administration. IG, Personnel, Padmaja Chauhan has been sent to Police Recruitment Board.

SSP, Etawah, Vaibhav Krishna has been made the new SSP of Ghaziabad while SSP, Shamli, Ajay Pal has been made the new SSP of Noida. Dev Ranjan Verma is the new SP of Shamli and Santosh Kumar is the new SP of Pratapgarh, replacing Shagun Gautam who has been made the SP, Police Headquarters in Allahabad.

Ashok Kumar has been made the new SSP of Budaun and Umesh Kumar Singh is the new SSP of Bijnore. Barabanki SSP Anil Kumar Singh has also been transferred.

Prabhakar Chowdhary has been shifted out of Bijnore and has now been made the SSP of Mathura.

Rahul Raj has been transferred as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ballia, O.P. Singh of Lalitpur, Rathore Kirit Kumar Hari Bhai of Kannauj, Dilip Kumar of Basti, V.P. Srivastava of Barabanki, and Shailesh Kumar Pandey of Sant Kabirnagar. Ashok Kumar Tripathi is the new SSP of Etawah, and Vinod Kumar Singh has been posted as SSP, Jhansi.

