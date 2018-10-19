Major shake-up in CBI, officers probing Asthana shunted out

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Centre, which on Wednesday virtually sacked CBI Director Alok Verma by asking him to go on leave, also transferred as many as 13 officers of the agency, shunting out almost all those in Vermas team which was probing bribery charges against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

According to sources, 13 CBI officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bassi, who was investigating the charges against Asthana were transferred.

Bassi has been transferred to Port Blair with immediate effect in “public interest”.

S.S. Gurm, Supervisory Superintendent of Police of AC-3 unit of CBI in probe against Asthana, has also been transferred to Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect.

Additional Director Arun Kumar Sharma’s charges as head of Anti-corruption and Joint Director (Policy) have been taken away and has been posted elsewhere.

Manoj Sinha, Deputy Inspector General heading probe against Asthana, has been transferred to Nagpur.

Superintendent of Police Satish Dagar, Deputy Inspector General Tarun Gauba and Joint Director V. Murugesan would handle the probe into FIR against Asthana, sources said.

–IANS

