Make a simple outfit shine using jewellery, make-up

New Delhi, Nov 6 With the festive season in full swing, picking the perfect ensemble with jewellery and make-up that accentuates the outfit is they key to stand out.

Raminder Singh, Principal Jewellery designer, BlueStone gives some tips on how to make your outfit shine with the appropriate jewellery.

* Pair busy patterns with subdued jewellery: If the outfit has a busy print or textures, ensure that it is paired with simple jewellery. Solid watches, earrings and bracelets go a long way. The focus should be on simplicity – a small pendant, diamond studs, and a simple bracelet is enough to make an outfit look complete.

* Highlight your face with statement earrings: Match your earrings to your face shape and put on a pair of statement earrings to bring out your best facial features. For example, women with heart-shaped faces should consider earrings that are wider at the bottom for a balanced look. If your face has an oval shape, triangular earrings and studs will showcase your cheekbones.

* Illuminate your skin tone with jewellery that complements it: Gold tones go well with darker hair, while silver illuminates most natural tones. White gold and gems that are purple, blue and red pair nicely with cooler skin tones. Warmer skin tones go well with orange, yellow and green gemstones, as well as with yellow metals.

* Colour coordination: For a complete look, it is imperative to coordinate the colour of the jewellery pieces based on the outfit. White pearls match well with blue and green outfits. Purple clothes should be paired with green emeralds or gold-toned jewellery. Diamonds can be coordinated with any look, and black jewellery makes a neutral outfit look spectacular.

Davinder Kaur, make-up expert at MyGlamm, has listed down a few tips.

* Make your eyes pop: If there’s a time to get over your fear of colourful eye shadows and eyeliners, it is now. They sound intimidating but are actually really easy to use.

* Switch your trusted black winged liner with a coloured one or add a pop of colour in the inner corners of the eye. If you really want to make a statement, use a bright colour under the bottom lash line.

* Build up your mascara: Build up coats of mascara to get the right amount of volume on your lashes. It’s the easiest way to fake the false eyelash look. Always curl your lashes before applying mascara. If you’re feeling particularly colourful this festive season, try coloured mascara with a matching eyeshadow.

* Add flush to your cheeks: To make your face look vibrant and fresh, use a generous amount of blush. Cheek tints are the best way to add that dewy glow, but if you want more saturated colour, layer it with a powder blush and set.

* Add highlighter for the glow: Sweep the right amount of highlighter on to the high points of your face to give you that radiant glow. The right shade of highlighter depends on your skin tone. If your skin tone is deep, use a gold highlighter, and if your skin tone is light, use a pearly gold or pink highlighter.

* Make a statement with your lip colour: Festivals are the perfect occasions to make a statement with luscious lip colours. Pick up bright reds and pinks and go bold. Top it up with a metallic or shimmery gloss for fresh and pouty lips.

IANS

