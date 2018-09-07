Make best use of Singapore training, Sisodia tells teachers

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday met a batch of 90 government teachers set to leave for training at the National Institute of Education (NIE) in Singapore next week and exhorted them to make the most of the opportunity.

The move is part of the teachers’ training aimed to improve teaching-learning methodologies in Delhi schools.

A total of 300 Teacher Development Coordinators (TDCs) are set to visit the NIE. As many as 200 Delhi teachers attended the programme at NIE last year.

The first batch of teachers will start their training at the NIE on September 17.

“We faced lots of problems from the time we decided to send our principals and teachers to the best training institutions in India and abroad,” Sisodia told the teachers at the Delhi Secretariat.

“I personally believe that till you don’t get international exposure, you can’t deliver world-class education. So I appeal to you all to make the most of this experience and make a big impact in your schools and on teachers who may not get the same exposure,” he said.

