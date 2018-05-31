Make summer stylish with floral trend

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Summer is here in full swing and with the mercury level rising day-by-day, it gets little tough to keep your fashion goals intact. However the floral fabrics can add glamour to your look if opted wisely.

Sandeep Sharma, Director, Fabriclore.com suggests some tips:

* Landscaped floral mughal motifs on cotton and chanderi silk: Perfectly landscaped Mughal twigs, buds, leaves, flowers and bouquets on cotton and chanderi silk fabrics look exquisite. Ankle-length mughal cotton maxi dresses for instance, is a perfect fusion of ethnicity and modern style.

* Abstract florals and vines on rayon: The flowy rayon fabric screen-printed with abstract floral designs like blooming flowers, sun-like buds, creepers, paper-cut flowers, and painted roses in bright colours can be shaped into knee-length skater dresses, long ankle-length dresses, straight kurtas and palazzos, crop tops and skirts, for a contemporary take on florals.

* Pastel contemporary florals on crepe and chiffon: Digital prints done in a contemporary colour palette on fabrics like chiffon and crepe are the best fit for summer wears. Floral designs reflecting the real-life flora, painted in abstract dual-tones look refreshing yet chic on a bright sunny day.

* Muted minimal floral prints on muslin: Muted Coral floral designs on a loosely plain-woven fabric like Muslin, which comes with good durability, has a soft texture with a subtle shine. Perfect for causal summer evening outings, hand-block Mughal motifs or contemporary flowers in pastel colours spread out a sophisticated vibe.

Sulagna Kapoor, Co-founder of Pursu too have some tips to share

*Once an individual feels confident with the flower power, it is time to try pairing floral prints with each other to give that vibrant yet subtle look. Pair it with a nice floral print handbag to add on to your look.

* Summer is a perfect time to carry pastel shades. Pastels are soothing to the eyes and have an inherent quality to make you look cool. To spike up the over all look, a trendy printed handbag is a must addition.

* Dainty and bold floral prints should be properly paired with each other to reveal the best possible combination. For a summer party, pair your solid color dress with a floral patterned clutch or handbag.

* Accessories like flower-inspired jewelry paired with a multicolored floral print handbag and coordinated footwear are all that an individual should flaunt, during any summer event.

* Subtle floral print handbags can be combined with white / off-white dresses, to make a style statement.

* Denims with gingham or solid shirts are an all time hit. Add a printed handbag to complete the look this summer.

