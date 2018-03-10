Make-up tips for a summer wedding

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) There is nothing that sounds more beautiful than the idea of a summer wedding. What is not pretty, however, is the melting makeup, especially if its your wedding day.

Since the summer season has started, Shinjini Chawla, wedding make up expert at UrbanClap.com and Komal Kapoor, Founder at Koko Glam, compile a list of tips for makeup that does not suffer a meltdown.

* Foundation: Get the basics right!

* Apply an anti-shine product on your face just before applying the foundation.

* Hydrate your skin with lightweight essence or serum. Moisturizer cream is also great for giving a dewy look and provides a great texture to the skin

* Use a spot concealer on areas with blemishes, under the eyes or around the corners of your nose. A spot concealer stays longer than a foundation.

* Always double-cleanse as your skin produces a lot more oil and sebum. Oil cleansers are extremely beneficial to let the skin cool off first and then use the cleansing product.

* The final touch – After the application of foundation, powder your face with a brush.

* Blush: For the blushing bride

* Exfoliate the skin thoroughly- excess oil leads to more dead skin cells. For ensuring a fresh face for any outdoor celebration, sheet masks are very useful as they remove the excess impurities.

* Go for powder blushes instead of creamy formulas that will make your skin appear oily.

* The beating sun will add an extra sheen to your face anyway, so use a bronzer that does not have too much shimmer.

* Eyes : Smoky eyes or the classic look?

* Apply the concealer you have used on your face, all over your eye-lids to maintain uniformity.

* Eyeliners are a popular choice to make your eyes appear big and beautiful.

* Waterproof your eyes- Use a great eye base, then use a smudge-free eyeliner and a water-proof mascara. This will prepare you for the moments when you want to let go of yourself in the moment by shedding a tear or two.

* Finally, use a powder eye shadow and dab two layers of it, from the lash line to the brow.

* Lips: Let your lips do all the talking!

* Pick the classic summer colour according to your skin tone. Shades of pinks and nudes work best in a day wedding.

* Colour in your entire mouth with a lip pencil so your lip stick does not bleed in the heat.

* After applying the lipstick, blot it with a tissue. Apply a touch of gloss on the lips so they do not appear chapped.

* Finally, apply the lipstick concealer to seal the deal.

* Conclusively, sunscreens are a must for day events. High SPF reduces the burning and PA+++ reduce dark spots. Hence using a sunscreen that is suited to your skin is crucial.

