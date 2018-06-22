Make-up tricks to pull off all gold jewellery look

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Trends in fashion are constantly changing but gold jewellery will remain a classic . When most people think about an all gold jewellery look, they typically imagine a seemingly heavy yellow gold attire but gold comes in many hues that can be appropriately styled for different occasions. .

Venkatesh S., Lead Designer at BlueStone.com lists down tips on how to select the perfect jewellery pieces to compliment your make-up.

* Hues of gold- When wearing yellow gold jewellery, be sure to opt for an overall bold look. Go with dark eyes and a bold red lip. Go easy on the bronzer as you would not want it to clash with the gold jewellery.

When wearing rose gold pieces, keep your attire delicate and trendy. Pair subtle pieces in rings, pendants and drop earrings with a makeup palette that is closer to you natural skin to achieve a classy and elegant attire. White gold jewellery pieces are elegant and subtle. Go with a dainty pendant and classic stud earrings – pair it up with pop colours in makeup. Experiment with greens, blues, or pink. Be it with an eye shadow or liner or a neon lip shade.

* Heavy or dainty jewellery: The first rule while compiling a look is to ensure that the focus remains on one aspect of your attire. If you are wearing a heavy neck piece and elaborate earrings, ensure the makeup is subtle so the focus remains on your beautiful jewels. When wearing dainty earrings or stackable rings or layered necklaces, one can go with a bold approach in makeup. Apply heavy eye makeup and complementary bold colours on the lip.

Inputs by Arzoo Shah, make- up expert at MyGlamm on getting the look right.

* Nude make- up: The natural, nude or no makeup look is definitely trending this season. This kind of makeup is toned down, and uses colour that are closer to your true skin tone. Because your face is almost bare, you can bring in colour with bright gemstones and enamel encrusted trinkets, set in gold. The gold adds the right amount of shine, balancing the neutral makeup, so don’t be afraid to experiment and go all out

* Dewy make-up: Think dewy fresh skin, flushed cheeks and pink lipsthis makeup look is an all-time favourite of makeup lovers. This gorgeous look should be complemented by equally fabulous jewellery. Opt for a delicate gold chain or neck piece studded with coloured gemstones that will match the shine on your dewy skin.

* All eye need eye shadow palette to add a colour pop to your look. Highlight the inner corner of the eyes using the highlighter from the palette

* After hours glam make-up: No after-hours look is complete without a glamorous smokey eye. Apart from black, smokey eyes can be achieved in various shades like brown, and other brighter colours like midnight blue, purple, emerald green etc. and they instantly make you stand out in any party. The best kind of ornaments for your after-hours look would be antique gold, either plain or studded with darker gemstones. Think chunky gold necklaces, gold earrings or gold bangles.

