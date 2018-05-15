Make way for cotton, say bye to denim this summer

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) With the summer heat scorching and the mercury level soaring, comfort is a serious concern for many. In this scenario, selecting the right fabric is a necessity so opt for the right clothing that makes you feel fresh.

Designers Prarena Grover and Dhruv Sehgal list some must haves fabrics and few avoidable ones.

*Must have fabrics

* Cotton: Beyond any doubt pick up that cotton dress or the cotton shirt from your wardrobe. It not only makes you look smart and elegant but also scores high on the comfort level.

* Reason: During summer it is a general tendency to sweat a lot and in such a situation cotton is just the apt fabric that absorbs this sweat. This helps in giving the much required relief and helps in cooling down your body temperature. In addition, cotton fabric gives you a relief if you are prone to any allergic reaction. Thus, cotton is just too apt for your sensitive skin.

*Linen: The pastel coloured linen wear is just so perfect for your summer days. Fret no more and choose the right linen wear for yourself.

* Reason: Tired of threat of unnecessary sweat? Considering that linen is highly absorbent and a good conductor of heat it helps in keeping your body free of moisture. So, the linen dress or blouse not just feels good to touch but also quickly removes your perspiration during the summer days.

* Khadi: Khadi saris to the dress to shirts, it is the perfect wear for your summer evening.

* Reason: Khadi is that handloom fabric which uses no chemicals in manufacturing. This skin friendly hand oven, organic fabric is just too perfect for your summer days.

* Sheer: This is the ideal fabric for humid days. It is the fall and the interesting cut of the fabric makes it a must-have in your summer days.

* Reason: As a fabric usually meant for wedding gowns or floral costumes or stockings or lingerie sheer does very little in the way of warmth for the wearer. This is the reason why it is one of the favourite fabrics for summer wear.

* Avoidable fabrics

* Denim: Denim is a strict no for your summer days. It hugs your body too much and creates unnecessary suffocation in summer.

* Synthetic wear: Never indulge in a mix fabric in summer. It creates discomfort and may sometimes cause skin infections in this regard.

–IANS

nv/vm