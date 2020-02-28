MakeMyTrip aims to make Andaman island single-use plastic free

Port Blair, March 5 (IANS) MakeMyTrip, an online travel company, on Thursday launched a responsible tourism project aimed at eliminating single-use plastic from Neil Island, one of the most popular tourist attraction in Andaman Islands.

In line with its vision to promote sustainable tourism, the MakeMyTrip foundation has rolled out an integrated programme that will not only provide necessary infrastructure and resources but will also help tourists visiting these pristine islands to make responsible choices.

“As a large business that helps millions travel, we also have the responsibility to do our bit to protect the destinations we love and admire for generations to come. We are excited to roll out this ambitious project in Andamans to make a timely start in ensuring that we can help grow tourism responsibly in one of the fastest growing domestic tourism destination in India,” Deep Kalra, Founder and Group Executive Chairman, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

According to the company, with support from the administration, hotel partners and local communities, the 360-degree integrated programme will contribute towards maintaining the ecological balance on the Island, most frequented by Indian tourists.

The project at Neil Island includes setting up of convenience facilities at the beach including showers, toilets and locker rooms, water ATMs, distribution of reusable bottles to tourists, waste management with manpower allocation, plastic scavenging drives and capacity building initiative with the local tourism community to ensure promotion of green activities.

As part of its cleanliness and awareness drive in the Andamans, MakeMyTrip Foundation carried out a plastic scavenging drive across different locations like Bharatpur Beach, Laxamanpur Beach, Sitapur Beach and Natural Bridge in Shaheed Dweep and collected over 500 kilograms of waste.

“MakeMyTrip is making a commendable effort to holistically promote responsible tourism in Andamans and we appreciate the endeavour to involve local communities as part of this project,” Chetan B Sanghi, Chief Secretary, Anadaman and Nicobar Islands added.

The foundation is also running a first-of-its-kind plantation project in partnership with Sonam Wangchuk’s Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) in Ladakh.

