Maken for CBI probe in ‘ration scam’, BJP protests against AAP

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The Delhi Congress on Thursday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities and corruption in the public distribution system, as pointed out in a CAG report.

The Delhi BJP also staged a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the said scam, saying the ration meant for the poor was diverted to the ration mafia having links with the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, Ajay Maken said: “The corruption and irregularities in the ration distribution system was happening under the nose of the Kejriwal government in Delhi.”

The CAG audit report for 2016-17 pointed out many “lapses” by the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

“The Aam Aadmi Party government is now trying to fool the people of Delhi with misinformation to divert their attention,” he said.

The former Union Minister alleged that despite officers pointing out to scams surrounding the ration distribution system in Delhi in five important circulars, which were put in the public domain, “the Kejriwal government and chairmen of circle and district vigilance committees, who are area MLAs and MPs respectively, did not act on them”.

He alleged that vigilance officials too had failed to act though circulars were put in the public domain.

“If a CBI probe is held, it should also look into why the vigilance committees failed to act,” the Congress leader added.

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest at the Delhi Assembly and courted arrest.

Addressing party workers, BJP MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi said: “It is very sad that the ration meant for the poor given by the central government was diverted to the ration mafia connected with the Kejriwal government.”

“During the last three years, the Kejriwal government has indulged in bungling of ration worth about Rs 5,400 crore. Now that the government is being exposed, the Chief Minister is making a hue and cry,” she alleged.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said the Kejriwal government’s “evil face” has been exposed. The AAP legislators and Ministers, who issue certificates for honesty to others, are now accused of corruption, forgery and harassment of women, he claimed.

–IANS

