Maken questions Kejriwal on CCTV footage of riots

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) A week after the deadly anti-CAA riots in Delhi, the Congress has charged the Delhi government with looking the other way during the riots.

Congress leader Ajay Maken said raised questions about the conduct of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he alleged that even the government hospitals are not well equipped.

Maken said “when the whole of Delhi has CCTV so where is the footage of the riots?” alleging the footage had been deliberately removed.

The Congress which is attacking both the Central and Delhi governments said that during the riots Delhi had lost its secular ethos.

“We have grown up in Delhi living together but what had happened now, the people are leaving their places and ghettoisation is happening which is not good for the future,” Maken said.

The Congress leader demanded rollback of Citizenship Amendment Act as the matter is subjudice and said that this has been deliberately brought to divide the society. “The beauty of India is its diversity but the government is out to crush it.”

At least 46 people have been killed in northeast Delhi since last week after clashes broke out between pro- and anti-CAA groups on February 24.

