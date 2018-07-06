“Makerspaces” are an exciting addition to Mississauga libraries

Mississauga recently announced that it has been granted $101,889 in funding which will create new “Makerspaces” at Burnhamthorpe Library and Courtneypark Library. For those not familiar with the concept, a Makerspace is described as a dynamic area that provides access to advanced technology and tools, such as robotics, 3D printers, and recording/editing tools for audio and video.

“Our Makerspaces encourage hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, arts and math,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Here are the highlights:

-Burnhamthorpe Library Makerspace – Robotics equipment, an iMac computer, design software, and a green screen

-Courtneypark Library Makerspace – A green screen and a recording booth with editing capabilities

“Exploring do-it-yourself projects in these subject areas fosters problem-solving skills, creativity and design thinking for all ages. These are critical skills in the growth of our local economy and in the development of Mississauga as a smart city.”

The funding was awarded through the federal government’s Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150), which was established to expand and improve community and cultural infrastructure across the country.

“Through investments in our communities, we are demonstrating our commitment to create and support sustainable growth, economic opportunity, and prosperity in Canada,” said Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

It would be great if Makerspaces becomes a reality in all libraries in the GTA. – CINEWS