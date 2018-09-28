Making Rafale details public non-practical: Rajnath

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the opposition was making a non-practical demand of making public the details of the Rafale jet deal with France over corruption charges.

Accusing the opposition of trying to mislead the people, Rajnath Singh said that in view of the nation’s security, all details related to the deal cannot be made public.

“This has also happened during the tenure of the previous governments,” he said.

The Minister said that the opposition leaders were making efforts to come to power by telling lies.

“The present government has given preference to the uplift of the poor. There were only three mobile manufacturing factories during the tenure of the previous government whereas in the four years of the present government 100 new factories have come up,” he added.

Referring to national security, Rajnath Singh said that on the pattern of Israel, an integrated Border Security System was being implemented to secure and strengthen the borders.

He said it would not be possible to secure the 22,000 km of land and water borders of the country with barbed wires.

“Hence, the central government has decided to adopt technology based security system.”

He said that the Modi government had checked the Maoist movement and now the security forces were successful in controlling Maoist activities.

–IANS

