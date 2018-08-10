Malaika Arora excited to judge dance competition at IFFM

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora has been invited to judge a Bollywood dance competition at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Dance lovers from all over Australia are set to participate in the Telstra dance competition this year at the IFFM. Malaika is excited about judging the show.

“Dance is an integral part of my life and I am very passionate about it. To see others share the same love and passion and to explore unbelievable talent across the globe is a great honour for a dance lover like me,” Malaika said in a statement.

“I am humbled that IFFM has once again invited me to be a part of this prestigious competition. Australia has a lot of talent and I have come across some outstanding dancers in the past. I can’t wait to see what Melbourne has to offer this year,” she added.

Under the theme of ‘Inclusion’, this year’s gala — with over 60 films in 22 languages — explores the diversity of contemporary Indian cinema, from Bollywood box-office hits, documentaries and art-house premieres, to the Bollywood dance competition and master classes with key figures from the Indian film industry.

The fest started on August 10 and will go on till August 22.

–IANS

