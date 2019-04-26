Malaika flaunts ‘love’ for Arjun?

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora’s gym outfit spelt out ‘love’.

Malaika was photographed outside a yoga studio. Her sparkling white t-shirt had ‘Love’ scribbled across, and it seems like a cryptic message for Arjun Kapoor.

She completed her look with black yoga pants and black sneakers. With her hair pulled back and tied in a low bun, Malaika chose to go minimalistic with her make-up.

On the work front, Malaika was seen in the song “Hello Hello” from the movie “Pataakha”. Arjun, on the other hand, is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama, “Panipat”.

–IANS

dc/rb/bg