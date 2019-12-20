Malala’s biopic ‘Gul Makai’ gets release date

Islamabad, Dec 28 (IANS) A biographical film based on the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousufzai now finally has a release date. The film is slated for release on January 31, 2020.

The Bollywood production, directed by Amjad Khan and produced by Sanjay Singla, is shot in Kashmir, the Dawn reported.

Reem Shaikh plays the role of Malala Yousufzai as the movie also features late Om Puri (his last film), Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film is summed up as an account of “the courageous journey and struggle of Malala, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to her becoming the champion for free education to all.”

In January this year, the film was screened at a special show organised by the United Nations in London, attended by 450 dignitaries from around the world including representatives of Pakistani and Indian high commissions, British officials as well as members of the UN and IIMSAM (Intergovernmental Institution for the use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition).

–IANS

hindi-rt/bg