Malan, Duckket in for Ireland, Pakistan series

London, April 30 (IANS) Dawid Malan and Ben Duckett have been added to the England squad for the upcoming ODI against Ireland and the one-off T20I against Pakistan while James Vince has been added to the squad for the five-match ODI series against Pakistan.

The changes have been made after England selectors withdrew Alex Hales from the squads for the bilateral series and the upcoming World Cup in the wake of a Guardian report which revealed that the 30-year-old had failed a second recreational drug test.

Twenty eight-year-old Vince, who has been in scintillating form of late, having aggregated 490 runs from five One-Day Cup games this season, is expected to replace Hales in the World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Jason Roy, who is suffering with a back spasm, has been ruled out for the Ireland ODI and the lone T20I against Pakistan. He will not travel to Dublin with the rest of the squad and continue to receive treatment before meeting up with squad ahead of the five-match ODI series starting at the Kia Oval on May 8.

England will face Ireland in Malahide on Friday before taking on Pakistan at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens on Sunday.

England Squad for Ireland ODI and Pakistan T20I: Eoin Morgan, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, James Vince, David Willey

England Squad for Pakistan ODIs: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

