Malayalam director K.K. Haridas dead

Kochi, Aug 26 (IANS) Malayalam film director K.K. Haridas died on Sunday following a heart attack at a hospital here, film industry sources said.

Haridas, 52, started his career as an assistant in the 80s and since then has worked as an associate in 48 films before turning into a full time director. He has directed a total of 20 films.

His debut film in 1994 “Vadhu Doctoranu” turned out to be a super hit. His other well known films are “Kakkakum Poochakkum Kalyanam” and “Kinnam Katta Kallan”.

–IANS

