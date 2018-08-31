Malayalam film industry should help flood-hit people: Actress

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 1 (IANS) Popular actress Sheela on Saturday said the Malayalam film industry should organise a fund raising programme to help the flood-affected people of Kerala.

The veteran actress also slammed the attitude of the leading lights in the Malayalam film industry for not rising to the occasion by contributing generously.

She said this while talking to the media after handing over her contribution of Rs 5 lakh to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has given a call to all to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to help rebuild Kerala.

“Do you know that there are actors here who own vehicles that cost Rs 4 crore. How much have such stars here given to this fund. The need of the hour is they should at least contribute their remuneration what they charge in a film to this fund,” said Sheela.

She said the Malayalam film industry should organise a fund raising programme (a star night).

“I am pretty sure that such a programme will certainly bring huge money to the fund,” added Sheela.

In a career spanning more than five decades, Sheela, 73, has acted in close to 500 films in south Indian languages besides turning a director as well.

–IANS

sg/pgh/bg