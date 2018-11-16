Malaysia keen to operate direct flights to Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Nov 19 (IANS) Malaysian High Commissioner to India Dato Hidayat Abdul Hamid on Monday said that Malaysia is keen to start direct tourist flights to Kashmir.

The high commissioner told officials that Malaysian Airlines is eager to increase flights to India and also have direct flights to Kashmir to boost tourist flow from Malaysia to this place.

He visited the famous ski resort, Gulmarg, on Monday.

An official spokesman said the high commissioner was “highly impressed” with the beauty of Kashmir Valley.

“Malaysians who visit India are very keen to come to Kashmir and an improved connectivity would help a lot,” the spokesman quoted the high commissioner as saying.

The spokesman said in addition to Gulmarg, the high commissioner also visited the Mughal Gardens in Srinagar city.

Hamid said Malaysians are visiting Kashmir Valley in good numbers as they love the place.

The high commissioner on Monday concluded his three-day visit to the valley.

–IANS

