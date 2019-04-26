Malaysian climber rescued from Mt Annapurna

Kathmandu, April 26 (IANS) A team of four experienced Sherpas on Friday rescued a Malaysian climber who went missing over 7,000 meters up Mount Annapurna in the northwest of Nepal two days ago.

The 49-year-old Malaysian, Wui Kin Chin, had been reported missing during his descent from the 8,091-meter Mt Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world, on April 23, reports Efe news.

“We flew to Annapurna on Thursday after knowing that a climber has been missing. But it was too difficult to rescue him from over 7,000 meters. We then flew four Sherpas to an altitude of 6,500 that day,” Captain Bibek Khadka of Simrik Air helicopter, which rescued the Malaysian from the mountainside, told Efe.

A helicopter had located Kin Chin on Thursday evening and he was seen waving his hands.

“The rescue experts reached the site where we had traced him on Thursday night and provided him food and water,” he said. “They brought him down to 6,500 meters on Friday morning from where it was possible to lift him.”

“It was one of the most difficult long line rescues I had conducted ever,” he said.

Mingma Sherpa, the Managing Director of Seven Summit Treks, the expedition handling agency, said that the Malaysian climber was out of danger.

