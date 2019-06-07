Maldives government confers ‘Rule of Nishan Izzudheen’ on Modi

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) The Maldives government on Saturday conferred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi its highest honour for foreign dignitaries — ‘Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen’. Modi received the award at a ceremony held at the President’s office in Male.

According to a statement, the award was a recognition of the many services Prime Minister Modi has performed to cement the longstanding, amicable ties between India and the Maldives, and for the assistance the Indian government continues to provide to the Maldives under Modi’s stewardship.

The award has earlier been given to Duke of Edinburgh Earl Mountbatten in 1972, President of South Korea Chun Doo Hwan in 1984, Commonwealth secretary general Shridath Ramphal in 1989, Prince of Saudi Arabia Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in 2009

and President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas in 2013 among others.

Modi arrived in Maldives earlier in the day, for his first foreign visit after his re-election.

–IANS

