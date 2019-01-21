Maldives President to be chief guest at Sri Lankan Independence Day

Colombo, Jan 24 (IANS) Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will be the chief guest at Sri Lanka’s 71st Independence Day celebrations on February 4, authorities said on Thursday.

Internal and Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardana said the celebrations will be held opposite the Galle Face Green in Colombo under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, reports Xinhua news agency.

This year’s celebrations will include a cultural pageant comprising 865 musicians and dancers, a special military parade by the police, tri-forces, civil security forces and the National Cadet Corps.

