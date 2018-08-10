Maldives’ presidential poll to go ahead as scheduled

Male, Aug 15 (IANS) The Maldives government on Wednesday said that the presidential election will go ahead as scheduled on September 23 and poll campaigning was progressing smoothly in a peaceful environment.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the government had noted with concern the queries raised by certain international partners on whether the election would be held as announced.

It said the government has been working closely with the election commission and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the election is held in a free, fair and credible manner, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry said the poll body had extended invitations to several international stakeholders including some key bilateral and multilateral development partners of the Maldives, to observe the election.

“… It is important for the international community to extend their full support and cooperation to the unrelenting efforts of the government and the people of the Maldives in this endeavour,” it added.

–IANS

soni/bg