Maldives to launch more direct air links with China

Male, July 4 (IANS) The Maldivian government is aiming to strengthen tourism ties with China by establishing direct air links between the two countries by the year-end, Tourism Minister Moosa Zameer said on Tuesday.

Zameer said in an interview with Xinhua that China was one of the leading countries for Maldives’ tourism but Chinese arrivals had seen a decline in recent months due to a state of emergency declared by President Abdulla Yameen in February.

Presently there are around 13 flights between China and Maldives weekly, but these destinations are connected through a transit airport.

“If there are no direct flights, it is not convenient for tourists. We have been trying hard to start operations with wide-body aircraft and we hope to start operations by the end of this year,” the minister said.

