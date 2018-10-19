Maldives top court upholds presidential election result

Male, Oct 21 (IANS) The top court in the Maldives on Sunday upheld the recent presidential election result, and dismissed a petition by the outgoing incumbent, who accused the electoral commission of vote-rigging.

The five-member bench of the Supreme Court unanimously said it found no evidence the commission unfairly aided Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to victory in the September 23 election, which spelled the end of incumbent Abdulla Yameen’s tenure, Efe news reported.

“We are pleased that the court ruled unanimously to uphold the will of the people. There is zero evidence that the election was fixed. President Yameen should do the honorable thing: accept defeat and ensure a smooth transfer of power,” tweeted Mariya Didi, spokeswoman for the president-elect Solih.

Yameen conceded defeat a day after the election but later brought his case against the winner to the top court, citing complaints from supporters of his ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM).

He accused the electoral body of using invisible ink and chemicals to rig votes.

–IANS

mag/sed