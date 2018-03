Male, March 22 (IANS) Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen on Thursday lifted the state of Emergency imposed 45 days ago, stating that the situation in the atoll nation had returned to normal.

“Upon the advice of the security services and in an effort to promote normalcy, the President has decided to lift the state of Emergency,” Xinhua news agency quoted Yameen’s office as saying.

