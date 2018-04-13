Male dominance extremely prevalent in bartending: Lauren Mote

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Canadian bartender Lauren Mote male dominance is extremely prevalent in bartending, but things are changing quickly.

“I think the misconception that women are somehow unsuited to a career in bartending, and is gradually changing around the world and I am glad to see it. I have been fortunate to work for and with some incredibly gracious and wonderful people who have championed me for my skills and abilities – not my gender,” Mote told IANS over an email.

“Like many industries, male dominance is extremely prevalent in bartending, but it’s evolving quickly. Hiring practices are changing; recruitment is changing; and hopefully this means job criteria and financial hierarchy are changing too,” added Mote, who is Diageo Reserve Global Cocktailian.

Named the 2015 ‘Bartender of the Year’ by both the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards and Diageo World Class Canada, Mote also served as an Associate Director for

the Canadian Professional Bartenders Association.

Mote feels the “World Class Bartender of the Year Competition, which is now in its tenth year, is such a wonderful way to elevate and celebrate talented women at the very top of the bartending profession”.

She added: “We have watched the number of female competitors rise year after year. In fact, World Class has tackled misconceptions about female bartender’s head on, crowning two consecutive global female winners, Jennifer Le Nechet in 2016 and Kaitlyn Stewart in 2017.

“I feel incredibly honoured and privileged as the Global Cocktailian to travel the world as a bartender and inspire the next generation of bartenders – without any gender discrimination – to help develop our industry and to celebrate the craft of bartending, whatever your gender.”

Mote feels the industry has taken huge leaps forward in recent years.

“But we still have a long way to go. I want to reach a stage where bartending is considered a respected profession with a more clearly defined career path and more potential for progression, not just a part time job to earn a bit of money.

“In particular, I hope to see more women progress and achieve success at all levels of our industry. As with any profession, the ultimate aim is to close the wage gap and move to a place where individual genders are not the subject of debate; where we have equality and inclusion across all fronts,” she said.

