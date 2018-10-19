Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya willing to join politics

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday expressed her inclination towards joining politics, saying she would surely do so “if the nation wants”.

Making a controversial statement, she said while Muslims were good citizens, but there were “some anti-national elements among them who needed to be dealt with”, according to a statement issued by India TV.

“Muslims are good citizens of our country, but there are elements among Muslims who are anti-national, and they have to be dealt with,” she said in India TV’s ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ programme.

On her intentions to join politics, Sadhvi Pragya, who was in jail for nine years in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast, said: “If the nation wants, and if the nation gives me a call, I will surely join politics.”

Expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said she wouldn’t mind campaigning in the elections even as she called Congress President Rahul Gandhi a “child”.

“There is no restraint in his (Gandhi’s) statements. There is no mention of the nation’s welfare in his statements. Abroad, he gives statements which bring a bad name to our country. On the other hand, wherever Modiji has gone, he has enhanced India’s prestige,” she said.–IANS

vv/prs