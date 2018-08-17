Mallika Dua to go on ‘Midnight Misadventures’ with celebrities

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Comedienne Mallika Dua is excited to have fun-filled chats with several celebrities through her forthcoming show “Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua”.

Mallika will be seen as Shalishka in the TLC show, which will soon go on air.

In each episode, Shalishka and one of her close friends will go on a gastronomical adventure. She will develop new recipes and there will be conversations, read a statement.

“I love the concept and I am co-developing it with the team especially because I am not a talk show host. I am an actor first and playing Shailishka gives me an opportunity to merge both fiction and non-fiction characters,” Mallika said.

“On the other hand, we will also have real life guests coming in each episode. My character is completely different from the reality and it allows me to act and also to chat with a new celebrity each time and spill the beans on all their food related secrets. Lots for the senses and at the same time complete non-sense too,” she added.

The line-up of celebrities who have already shot includes names likes Tanmay Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Badshah and Rajkummar Rao.

