Mallika Singh gives dance lessons to kids in Gujarat

Umbergaon (Gujarat), Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Mallika Singh, who is shooting here for her show “RadhaKrishn”, uses her free time to teach dance to some children.

“Dance makes me happy and I like to be associated with it as much as possible. When I was told by a local worker that the kids in the village were interested in learning dance, I decided to start a dance class,” Mallika said in a statement.

“Since I am busy with the tight shooting schedule, I teach them during weekends in the evening after my shoot gets over. Though the classes are not regular, I am happy that I can be of some help,” she added.

–IANS

