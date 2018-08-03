Mallika urges people to follow plant-based diet

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actress Mallika Sherawat says she believes in spreading the message of the health benefits of a plant-based diet.

Mallika is also supporting a plant-based nutritional tour in medical schools across India. The first part started in Bhopal on July 26 and went on till August 7.

The second part of this programme will begin after six months where they will be reaching out to medical schools on a continuous basis as they had a great response reaching over 2500 medical students in 10 medical colleges.

“I am supporting the tour because I’m a vegan and I believe in spreading the message of the health benefits of a plant-based diet,” Mallika said in a statement to IANS.

“I follow a plant-based diet to boost my energy and to be active during long working hours. I can say that I have never felt better in my life – both physically and emotionally,” she added.

She had also joined hands with the Barnard Medical Center and Physicians Committee – a US-based non-profit organisation, urging students from various medical schools across India to go vegan and follow a healthy plant-based diet.

“I am supporting the physicians’ committee’s 11-city medical tour because this initiative is the first of its kind in India where a physician’s committee is visiting medical schools across India and teaching students the benefits of a plant-based diet.

“Change happens through education. This movement is aimed at ground level which I believe is the first step in changing the current mindsets about dietary habits in India,” she added.

On the acting front, Mallika has got the rights to adapt “The Good Wife”, an American legal and political drama TV series, for Indian audiences.

