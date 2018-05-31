Mallya barred from markets for three more years: Sebi

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday ordered that absconding business tycoon Vijay Mallya shall continue to be restrained from accessing the securities market for a further three years.

According to a Sebi order in “the matter of fund diversions and or improper transactions in United Spirits”, Mallya has also been restrained from holding position “as Director or Key Managerial Person of a listed company for a period of five years”.

–IANS

rv/vd