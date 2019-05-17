Mamata accuses BJP workers, CRPF of torturing people

Kolkata, May 19 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused BJP workers and central forces of “torturing people” during the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, saying she has never seen “such a thing before.”

“See campaigning is over. Now elections are on. So I won’t say anything about the campaign.

“But today since morning the way BJP workers and CRPF have tortured people, we have never seen any such thing before,” Banerjee said after casting her vote at the Mitra Institution booth in south Kolkata’s Bhowanipore area.

