Mamata announces Trinamool’s mass contact campaign

Kolkata, June 7 (IANS) Following a setback in the 2019 elections in West Bengal, ruling Trinamool Congress will hold four Jan-Sanjag Yatras (mass contact rallies) in the state, Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

She said the rallies will start on June 21 and will continue till July 25 across four parts of the state to enhance the party’s mass support base.

“The Jan-Sanjag Yatras (mass contact rally) will start from West Midnapore district’s Chandrakona-Ghatal area on June 21. There will be one rally covering Burdwan, Birbhum, Howrah and Hoogly districts,” Banerjee said.

She said there will be three more such yatras in north Bengal, Sundarbans and Junglemahal area respectively.

“The yatras will continue till July 18. Then it will be halted due to the party’s July 21 programme. It will resume on July 25,” she added.

–IANS

