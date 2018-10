Kolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has composed seven songs for her latest Durga Puja album ‘Roudrachaya’.

All the songs are penned by Banerjee and sung by eminent Bengali singers Indranil, Lopamudra and Rupankar.

“I am sharing with all of you my new Puja Album, ‘Roudrachaya’, with 7 songs penned and composed by me,” Banerjee tweeted.

–IANS

bnd/shs/mr