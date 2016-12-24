Mamata, Bengal Governor wish everyone on Christmas

Kolkata, Dec 24 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished the state’s people on the occasion of Christmas.

“Merry Christmas,” Banerjee said in a message.

“May the ideals of peace, amity and sacrifice prevail. My best wishes for Happy Christmas and for the well-being of the people of the state on this occasion,” Tripathi said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress also conveyed their wishes.

“Trinamool family wishes Merry Christmas to all,” the party tweeted.

–IANS

mgr/bdc/vd