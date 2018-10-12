Mamata condoles death of Annapurna Devi

Kolkata, Oct 13 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Annapurna Devi, doyenne of classical Hindustani music, who was in her early nineties.

“Saddened at the passing away of Annapurna Devi, the founder of Maihar Gharana. My condolences to her family and admirers,” Banerjee tweeted.

Annapurna Devi was the daughter of Ustad ‘Baba’ Allauddin Khan and Madina Begum. The Padma Bhushan awardee was born in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar town and was a disciple of her father whose unfathomable contribution to Indian music resulted in the Senia-Maihar Gharana.

She married sitar maestro Ravi Shankar but separated later. They had a son, Shubhendra ‘Shubho’ Shankar, who passed away in 1992.

She later married Rooshikumar Pandya, a management consultant, who passed away in 2013.

–IANS

bnd/nir