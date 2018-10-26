Mamata condoles ex-Delhi CM Khurana’s death

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of former Delhi Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana.

“Saddened at the passing away of veteran politician Madan Lal Khurana Ji who served as Chief Minister of Delhi, among his roles in public life. Condolences to his family and admirers,” Banerjee tweeted.

Khurana died on Saturday here at his Delhi residence on Saturday night. He was 83.

He served as Delhi Chief Minister from 1993 to 1996 and resigned amid controversy in relation to the hawala scandal.

Born on October 15, 1936, Khurana also served as Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism Minister in late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government.

–IANS

bnd/ksk