Mamata confronts BJP supporters shouting ‘Jai Sree Ram’

Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday got angry at a group of purported BJP supporters shouting “Jai Sree Ram” in front of her convoy in West Midnapore district’s Chandrakona.

The slogan is frequently used by the leaders and activists of the saffron party.

A video circulated on social media platform Whatsapp showed the Chief Minister stepping out from her vehicle in a bid to confront the people who fled at seeing the convoy stop.

The incident took place at Ballavpur village near Chandrakona town on Saturday afternoon when the Trinamool Congress supremo was coming back after holding an election rally in the district’s Ghatal constituency in support of her party’s Lok Sabha candidate Dev.

“Come here. Why are you guys running away? Come here,” said Banerjee, clearly infuriated by the locals’ behaviour.

She also alleged that some of the people gathered on both sides of the road were using abusive language.

–IANS

mgr/ssp/vd