Mamata congratulates Justice Gogoi on appointment as CJI

Kolkata, Sep 14 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated Justice Ranjan Gogoi after he was appointed the next Chief Justice of India (CJI).

“May I humbly congratulate Justice Ranjan Gogoi, appointed as the 46th Chief Justice of India who will assume office on October 3. We are very proud of you,” Mamata tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind designated Justice Gogoi as the next CJI to succeed Chief Justice Dipak Misra who will demit office on October 2.

Justice Gogoi will be sworn in by the President on October 3 and would preside over Court Number One, the Chief Justice’s court.

Gogoi, known for his no-nonsense approach, will be the 46th CJI, and will have a term of 13 months, 15 days.

He was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on April 23, 2012.

Along with the three senior-most judges of the apex court — Justices J. Chelameswar, Madan B. Lokur and Kurian Joseph — Justice Gogoi held an unprecedented press conference in January this year raising, among other things, questions over assigning cases to different judges by Chief Justice Misra.

