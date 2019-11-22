Mamata, Dhankhar exchange verbal volleys in state assembly

Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) The constant run-ins between West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress government and Raj Bhavan spilled over to the floor of the state assembly on Tuesday during a programme celebrating Constitution Day, as governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee traded verbal volleys.

Dhankhar, who has been coming out with his complaints against the state government every day, alleged during his first address at the legislative assembly that his position of constitutional head of the state has been “seriously compromised”.

“I am constrained with utmost reluctance to indicate that the position of the Constitutional head of the State has been seriously compromised Such an outrage is unprecedented,” the governor said, and called upon the members of the house to “reflect on this and engage in soul searching”.

Joining issue with the governor, Banerjee said one needed to ponder who is responsible for the situation to come to such a pass, and alleged that Dhankhar’s sole motive was “publicity”.

The governor during his speech lauded prime minister Narendra Modi for repealing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to guffaws and suggestive coughing by the Trinamool Congress lawmakers. However, Banerjee was quick to silence them.

Again, as the Governor was leaving the House after wishing everyone ‘Jai Hind’, the Trinamool legislators including some ministers responded with the Joy Bangla (Hail Bengal) slogan.

Banerjee later took a dig at Dhankhar, saying, “The governor seemed to have forgotten that he was speaking in Bengal, and not in Kashmir”.

“I am well aware who has sent you, why and for which purpose,” she said, taking pot shots at Dhankhar.

Stressing that unlike the office of Chief Minister, Prime Minister or the President, the office of Governor is nominated, she said: “I have worked with so many Governors. I did not have any issues even with the last Governor,” she said, adding that the situation should resolve.

–IANS

ssp/rt